Time to Start Thinking About Fireworks Safety

The tents are up and fireworks sales have begun in the Lake Area and beyond. But before you go load up on your pyrotechnics for a personal display, you might want to take a few things into consideration, first and foremost, reading instructions to make sure you are lighting your devices correctly…and safely…
Osage Beach Fire Chief Jeff Dorhauer also says some of the seemingly more harmless devices, such as sparklers, can also be some of the more dangerous…
If you do put on a personal display, according to Dorhauer, it’s best to check first to see if fireworks are legal to shoot off where you live and, if they are, have a water source nearby, don’t aim any fireworks at another person and do not try to re-light any duds.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.