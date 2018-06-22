News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Time to Start Thinking About Fireworks Safety

By Leave a Comment

Fire Chief Jeff Dorhauer

The tents are up and fireworks sales have begun in the Lake Area and beyond. But before you go load up on your pyrotechnics for a personal display, you might want to take a few things into consideration, first and foremost, reading instructions to make sure you are lighting your devices correctly…and safely…

 

      NEWS-6-22-18 Fireworks Precautions-A - 22nd June 2018

 

 Osage Beach Fire Chief Jeff Dorhauer also says some of the seemingly more harmless devices, such as sparklers, can also be some of the more dangerous…

      NEWS-6-22-18 Fireworks Precautions-B - 22nd June 2018

 

If you do put on a personal display, according to Dorhauer, it’s best to check first to see if fireworks are legal to shoot off where you live and, if they are, have a water source nearby, don’t aim any fireworks at another person and do not try to re-light any duds.

