Timmy Whittle Taken Into Custody

A 60-year-old wanted on an active felony drug charge in Maries County now finds himself in more trouble after failing to register as a sexual offender in Camden County. Captain Chris Twitchell says deputies were conducting an investigation in the area of Old Route-5 when they located Timmy Whittle. During the process, it was learned that Whittle had not registered properly as an offender and had the warrant out of Maries County. Whittle was taken to the Camden County Jail where he was being held on a $30-thousand bond for the failure to register charge in Camden County and another $10-thousand bond on the Maries County charge.