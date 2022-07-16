The search for missing Camden County resident Tanner Elmore apparently comes to an end with the discovery of human remains in the state park. Sergeant Scott Hines says that deputies followed up on a tip from the Jefferson City Police Department and focused a search, Thursday, near McCubbins Point off Route-A…

Hines also says at this point, the department will not discount the possibility of foul play…

Next of kin for Elmore have been notified and the remains sent off for an autopsy and DNA comparisons with family members.