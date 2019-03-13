Tip on Possible Whereabouts of Escapee Yields No Results

A tip to the Morgan County Sheriff on the possible whereabouts of an escaped inmate did not pan out on Tuesday. Sheriff Norman Dills says his office received information that Pettis County escapee Travis Lee Davis was possibly staying in the Syracuse school. The Morgan County SRT team was activated and searched the building. Dills says Davis was not there and there was no evidence that he has ever been in the building. Davis escaped from the Pettis County Jail in Sedalia where he was being held on charges including kidnapping.