Tire Blowout Causes Motorcycle Crash In Miller County

A tire blow out on a motorcycle being driven on eastbound-54 near Storage Road in Miller County sends two Columbia residents to the hospital.

The highway patrol says it happened late Monday afternoon.

When the tire blew, the motorcycle traveled off the road before striking a culvert and ejecting the passenger identified as 37-year-old Amber Keith-Childs.

She suffered serious injuries while the driver, 37-year-old John Griggs, suffered moderate injuries.

They were both taken to Lake Regional.

Neither one had been wearing a helmet at the time.