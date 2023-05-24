To the Rescue…Fawn Reunited With Mother

From the “Feel Good Story File”…a St. Louis area man is being given credit for coming to the aid of a young fawn which found itself stranded by the water after apparently falling down a steep wall. Information was posted on social media and, a short time later, a dock worker identified as Corey Hefner swooped in on his boat and scooped up the fawn. Hefner then held the fawn while driving his boat to a flat area where he was able to reunite the animal with its mother…good job, Corey!

The following is a video link of Hefner getting the fawn back to its mother:

https://www.facebook.com/reel/800997324895225