Wed. May 24th, 2023

 

To the Rescue…Fawn Reunited With Mother

All News Local News Wednesday, May 24th, 2023

From the “Feel Good Story File”…a St. Louis area man is being given credit for coming to the aid of a young fawn which found itself stranded by the water after apparently falling down a steep wall. Information was posted on social media and, a short time later, a dock worker identified as Corey Hefner swooped in on his boat and scooped up the fawn. Hefner then held the fawn while driving his boat to a flat area where he was able to reunite the animal with its mother…good job, Corey!

The following is a video link of Hefner getting the fawn back to its mother:

https://www.facebook.com/reel/800997324895225

Reporter Mike Anthony

