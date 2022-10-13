News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Today Is Final Day To Register To Vote

Reporter Bill Robbins

Oct 12, 2022

If you are a Missouri resident who is not registered to vote in the November general election, TODAY (Wednesday) is the last chance you have to submit your application.

You can register online, print off an application from the Secretary of State’s website and mail it in as long as it’s postmarked by 11:59 PM tonight, or go to any location providing government services, like a library or motor vehicle registration office, and fill out the application in person.

Speaking of the election, you can add The Catholic bishops of Missouri to those urging Missouri voters to reject on Amendment 3 on November’s ballot, which would legalize recreational use of marijuana in the state. In a joint statement released by the Missouri Catholic Conference the group states – “We believe that marijuana legalization will negatively impact Missouri families, health outcomes, communities and workers.”

Reporter Bill Robbins

