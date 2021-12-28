Today (Tuesday) is the final day for candidates to file for the 2022 General Municipal elections.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, candidates who want to run for positions such as the School Board, City Offices, Fire Districts or other Political positions, must turn in their information by 5PM this afternoon.

Those running for school board need to also register with their school district’s office and those running for municipal positions need to register with the city clerk’s office.

Election day is Tuesday April 5th of 2022.