News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Politics State News

Today Is The Last Day To Register To Run For Municipal Office

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 28, 2021 , , , , , , ,

Today (Tuesday) is the final day for candidates to file for the 2022 General Municipal elections.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, candidates who want to run for positions such as the School Board, City Offices, Fire Districts or other Political positions, must turn in their information by 5PM this afternoon.

Those running for school board need to also register with their school district’s office and those running for municipal positions need to register with the city clerk’s office.

Election day is Tuesday April 5th of 2022.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Crime Local News State News

$5000 Reward Out For Information Leading To Newburg Arsonist’s Arrest

Dec 28, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics State News Top Stories

National Defense Act Signed – Funding Secured For Fort Leonard Wood And Whiteman Air Force Base

Dec 28, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Weather Officials Caution Drivers To Look For Flooded Roadways Today

Dec 28, 2021 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News State News

$5000 Reward Out For Information Leading To Newburg Arsonist’s Arrest

Dec 28, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics State News

Today Is The Last Day To Register To Run For Municipal Office

Dec 28, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics State News Top Stories

National Defense Act Signed – Funding Secured For Fort Leonard Wood And Whiteman Air Force Base

Dec 28, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Weather Officials Caution Drivers To Look For Flooded Roadways Today

Dec 28, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com