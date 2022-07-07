Today is the deadline to register if you want to vote in Missouri’s August primary.

This election will have numerous items on the ballot for the Lake of the Ozarks region, including proposed tax increases for Sunrise and Osage Beach fire districts, as well as selecting the candidates they want to run in the upcoming local, state and national elections.

That includes the race for the Camden County Commission, Prosecuting Attorney and the vacated Senate Seat where numerous candidates are vying for the republican ticket.