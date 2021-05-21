News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Today Is Wear Your Life Jacket To Work Day

By

KRMS’s Captain Bob May

Friday is Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day in Lake of the Ozarks.

“We wanna join professional boating professionals to heighten awareness of the different life jacket styles that are available, and demonstrate their comfort and versatility by wearing them to work” says Doug Beck with the Lake of the Ozarks Captain’s Association.

He tells KRMS News there’s a photo contest going with Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day “we’d like it to be submitted no later than Saturday the 22nd, and we’ll have categories of “best group photo”, best “individual snapshot” and the “best kept” category.”

Beck says you can email your life jacket photos to info@lozwatersafetycouncil.com

Beck also says you can get your vessel checked this weekend “the water patrol will be offering free safety inspections for equipment on your boat, at public beach # 2….from 9AM until 11AM on Saturday May 22nd.”

National Safe Boating Week runs May 22nd through the 28th all around the lake.

Beck was interviewed by Guy Wehman on The Ozarks This Morning.

