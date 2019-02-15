News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Tom Rickey Appears in Court, Bond Reduction Hearing Set for Late February

Tom Rickey will have to wait until later this month to find out if he will receive a bond reduction in Camden County. The 31-year-old out of the Camdenton area faces several felony charges in connection to incidents which happened in 2018. Among the charges include two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, domestic assault and tampering with electronic monitoring equipment when he removed a court-ordered GPS. Rickey is accused of going on the run, with his kids, to the Kansas City area where federal marshals took him into custody. Rickey is also accused of trying to run down an ex-girlfriend with a car and spraying bear spray on two others who were in an altercation with his brother. Rickey appeared in custody, Wednesday, with his attorney for a case review. A preliminary hearing and a motion seeking a bond reduction are now on the docket for the 27th of this month. He’s being held on no bond.

 

Filed Under: Local News

