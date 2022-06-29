News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Tom Sawyer Makes It’s Way To Gravois Mills

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 24, 2022 ,

It’s not a ghost from the past…

Residents across the lake where excited to see the legendary Tom Sawyer hitting the water Thursday.

The old paddleboat that has been at the dam for decades had been up on stilts being repaired, but finally was towed back into the water.

Photos on social media showed the old girl being tugged up to Gravois Mills, where it was greeted by the Gravois Fire Protection District.

While it’s currently unknown to KRMS what the future holds for the Tom Sawyer, residents on Social Media say there are rumors that it’s going to be turned into a restaurant.

