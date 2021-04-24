News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Tommy Tutone To Perform At Lake Of The Ozarks This Saturday

By

An 80s icon is performing in Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

Tommy Tutone’s playing the Exchange Saturday night starting at 7.

The group’s named after the nickname of the lead vocalist and guitar player Tommy Heath, “I never could pronounce my name, Tommy Heath. I’d always have to go and spell it. I need hard syllables. It’s just a little of each” says Heath.

Tommy Tutone’s  best-known for the hit song 867-5309.

He’ll be playing with local musician Baub Ice, who hosts the ‘Homegrown Show’ on 93.5 Rocks.

Tutone was interviewed by Christian Blood on the KRMS Morning Magazine.

