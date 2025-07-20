Tonia Haddix in Custody in Camden County

Lake area petting zoo owner Tonia Haddix has been arrested and is in custody in Camden County.

Haddix and her husband, Gerald Aswegan, were recently charged in U.S. District Court for and ordered to be arrested by a St. Louis County judge for allegedly not turning over documents in connection to a series of events during which she lied to PETA claiming that Hollywood chimpanzee Tonka was dead before the chimp was discovered in a cage in her Sunrise Beach home on TT.

The Camden County Jail roster indicates that U.S. marshals took Haddix into custody and she was booked into the jail via a “writ of body attachment” at 2:00 Saturday (July 19) afternoon.

There is no bond amount published on the website and no word on Aswegan.

KRMS News will pass along more details when officially released.