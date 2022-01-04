News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Tonka Way-Con Ponder Pleads Not Guilty – Venue Changed To St. Charles For Trial

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 3, 2022 , , , , , ,

One of the men charged in a deadly shooting on the Bagnell Dam Strip is pleading not guilty to charges against him.

During an arraignment last Tuesday, Judge Aaron Koeppen accepted a plea of not guilty by Tonka Way-Con Ponder, and also agreed to a change of venue from Camden County to St. Charles County.

Ponder is charged in the death of Blane Curley, who was shot and killed on July 15 near Casablanca along the Bagnell Dam Strip.

It happened after a fight broke out between members of opposing motorcycle clubs, in which numerous gun shots fired out, one of which ended Curley’s life.

The shootout was stopped thanks to numerous law enforcement agencies who happened to be dining during a police convention nearby.

Ponder previously bonded out of jail and now awaits a trial date to be scheduled.

