Tornado Confirmed For Richland Area – Camden County

The National Weather Service is confirming that a Tornado did touch down in Camden County during the Severe Weather on Sunday.

Officials say the EF-1 rated twister struck in a rural part of County near Richland, traveling east along the north side of Highway 7 and it ended just before A Road, west of the Pulaski County line.

The Tornado had winds of up to 90 miles an hour, causing damage to a barn, ripping a roof off a home and tearing up numerous trees.

At this time there are no reports of any injuries from that storm.

Weather service report:

