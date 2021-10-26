News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Tornado Confirmed For Richland Area – Camden County

By

The National Weather Service is confirming that a Tornado did touch down in Camden County during the Severe Weather on Sunday.

Officials say the EF-1 rated twister struck in a rural part of County near Richland, traveling east along the north side of Highway 7 and it ended just before A Road, west of the Pulaski County line.

The Tornado had winds of up to 90 miles an hour, causing damage to a barn, ripping a roof off a home and tearing up numerous trees.

At this time there are no reports of any injuries from that storm.

 

***Weather service report:
An EF-1 tornado tracked just northwest of Richland, MO with maximum winds of 90 mph. A roof was torn off of a home and a barn was also damaged. Multiple trees were uprooted with several large tree limbs snapped off.

