Tornado Victims Can Get Help at Resource Center Saturday

People affected by the tornado can get information on how to get help this Saturday. A multi-agency resource center will be set up at the First Church of the Nazarene on East Lawson Avenue in Eldon. You’ll be able to get help with insurance information, legal services, food stamp replacement, health and wellness services, emergency financial aid, and more. The resource center will be open from 10am until 7pm. Child care will be available if needed and you’re encouraged to bring proof of your address.