The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northern Wright County in southwestern Missouri... Southeastern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri... Southwestern Pulaski County in central Missouri... Northwestern Texas County in south central Missouri... * Until 700 PM CST. * At 621 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles east of Niangua, or 14 miles east of Marshfield, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Southwestern Fort Leonard Wood... Waynesville... Plato... Twin Bridges... Competition... Manes... Lynchburg... Grovespring... Falcon... Success... Laquey... Roby... Dry Knob... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 150 and 155. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && LAT...LON 3740 9195 3735 9265 3741 9269 3748 9269 3783 9226 TIME...MOT...LOC 0021Z 242DEG 48KT 3740 9266 TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

