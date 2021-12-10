News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News

TORNADO WARNING FOR LACLEDE, PULASKI

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 10, 2021 , , , , 
The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
  Northern Wright County in southwestern Missouri...
  Southeastern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri...
  Southwestern Pulaski County in central Missouri...
  Northwestern Texas County in south central Missouri...

* Until 700 PM CST.

* At 621 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
  was located 9 miles east of Niangua, or 14 miles east of
  Marshfield, moving northeast at 55 mph.

  HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

  IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
           shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
           Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
           damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include...
  Southwestern Fort Leonard Wood... Waynesville...
  Plato...                          Twin Bridges...
  Competition...                    Manes...
  Lynchburg...                      Grovespring...
  Falcon...                         Success...
  Laquey...                         Roby...
  Dry Knob...

This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 150 and 155.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&

LAT...LON 3740 9195 3735 9265 3741 9269 3748 9269
      3783 9226
TIME...MOT...LOC 0021Z 242DEG 48KT 3740 9266

TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For CAMDEN, PULASKI, LACLEDE, MARIES

Dec 10, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For DALLAS, CAMDEN, MILLER, LACLEDE, PULASKI

Dec 10, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For DALLAS

Dec 10, 2021 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For CAMDEN, PULASKI, LACLEDE, MARIES

Dec 10, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For DALLAS, CAMDEN, MILLER, LACLEDE, PULASKI

Dec 10, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For DALLAS

Dec 10, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News Top Stories

Power Outages Occurring All Across The Lake Area

Dec 10, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com