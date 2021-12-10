BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Tornado Warning National Weather Service Springfield MO 648 PM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southeastern Maries County in central Missouri... Northern Phelps County in east central Missouri... * Until 715 PM CST. * At 647 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles north of Doolittle, or 8 miles northwest of Rolla, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... St. James... Vichy... Rosati... This includes Interstate 44 near mile marker 196, and between mile markers 198 and 200. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && LAT...LON 3827 9164 3816 9164 3815 9153 3802 9153 3797 9192 3809 9196 3828 9165 TIME...MOT...LOC 0047Z 243DEG 51KT 3804 9185 TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

