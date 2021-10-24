News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

TORNADO WARNING FOR MORGAN COUNTY UNTIL 5:30PM

By


TORNADO WARNING FOR MORGAN COUNTY.

 

TORNADO REPORTED ON THE GROUND NEAR SMITHTON!

 

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
  Northwestern Morgan County in central Missouri...

* Until 530 PM CDT.

* At 501 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
  was located over Smithton, or near Sedalia, moving northeast at 50
  mph.

  HAZARD...Tornado.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

  IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
           shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
           Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
           damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include...
  Syracuse...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

