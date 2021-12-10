Tornado Warning National Weather Service Springfield MO 625 PM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Western Maries County in central Missouri... Northeastern Pulaski County in central Missouri... Northwestern Phelps County in east central Missouri... * Until 700 PM CST. * At 624 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near St. Robert, or near Waynesville, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Rolla... Waynesville... St. Robert... Dixon... Crocker... Doolittle... Vienna... Newburg... Northwye... Jerome... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 165 and 169, between mile markers 171 and 179, and between mile markers 184 and 189. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && LAT...LON 3783 9223 3794 9228 3825 9186 3790 9167 TIME...MOT...LOC 0024Z 238DEG 60KT 3790 9218 TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

