Tornado Watch In Effect For Entire Lake Area Until 11PM

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 10, 2021

The Lake Are has been put under a TORNADO WATCH Until 11PM cst.

 

Here’s the latest discussion from the National Weather Service…

 

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of the Missouri
Ozarks and extreme southeast Kansas.

.DAY ONE...This Afternoon and Tonight.

Weather hazards expected...

  Elevated tornado risk.
  Limited hail risk.
  Elevated thunderstorm wind damage risk.
  Limited lightning risk.
  Limited non thunderstorm wind risk.

DISCUSSION...

Southerly wind gusts up to 40 mph will continue through evening.
Then gusty west to northwesterly winds will occur late this
evening into Saturday morning.

Strong to severe storms are expected to develop this afternoon
and evening across locations east of Highway 65 and especially
east of Highway 63. Scattered storms will develop during the late
afternoon hours and additional storms will develop this evening as
a cold front sweeps through the area. Damaging winds, large hail
up to the size of golf balls and a few tornadoes are
possible...including the potential for strong tornadoes along and
east of Highway 63.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday.

Elevated fire weather conditions will occur on Saturday through
Monday, especially on Sunday, as low humidity combines with gusty
winds.

Gusty winds will develop again during the middle of next week.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation may be needed this afternoon and evening for
locations east of Highway 65.

 

More info:

 

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 553
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
520 PM CST FRI DEC 10 2021

TORNADO WATCH 553 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR THE
 FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

MOC007-019-027-029-043-045-051-059-067-071-073-077-103-105-111-
113-125-127-131-135-137-139-141-151-153-161-163-169-173-183-189-
205-209-213-219-225-229-510-110500-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0553.211210T2320Z-211211T0500Z/

MO
.    MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

AUDRAIN              BOONE               CALLAWAY
CAMDEN               CHRISTIAN           CLARK
COLE                 DALLAS              DOUGLAS
FRANKLIN             GASCONADE           GREENE
KNOX                 LACLEDE             LEWIS
LINCOLN              MARIES              MARION
MILLER               MONITEAU            MONROE
MONTGOMERY           MORGAN              OSAGE
OZARK                PHELPS              PIKE
PULASKI              RALLS               SHELBY
ST. CHARLES          ST. LOUIS           STONE
TANEY                WARREN              WEBSTER
WRIGHT

