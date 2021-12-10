The Lake Are has been put under a TORNADO WATCH Until 11PM cst.

Here’s the latest discussion from the National Weather Service…

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of the Missouri Ozarks and extreme southeast Kansas. .DAY ONE...This Afternoon and Tonight. Weather hazards expected... Elevated tornado risk. Limited hail risk. Elevated thunderstorm wind damage risk. Limited lightning risk. Limited non thunderstorm wind risk. DISCUSSION... Southerly wind gusts up to 40 mph will continue through evening. Then gusty west to northwesterly winds will occur late this evening into Saturday morning. Strong to severe storms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening across locations east of Highway 65 and especially east of Highway 63. Scattered storms will develop during the late afternoon hours and additional storms will develop this evening as a cold front sweeps through the area. Damaging winds, large hail up to the size of golf balls and a few tornadoes are possible...including the potential for strong tornadoes along and east of Highway 63. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. Elevated fire weather conditions will occur on Saturday through Monday, especially on Sunday, as low humidity combines with gusty winds. Gusty winds will develop again during the middle of next week. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed this afternoon and evening for locations east of Highway 65.

More info:

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 553 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 520 PM CST FRI DEC 10 2021 TORNADO WATCH 553 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MOC007-019-027-029-043-045-051-059-067-071-073-077-103-105-111- 113-125-127-131-135-137-139-141-151-153-161-163-169-173-183-189- 205-209-213-219-225-229-510-110500- /O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0553.211210T2320Z-211211T0500Z/ MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUDRAIN BOONE CALLAWAY CAMDEN CHRISTIAN CLARK COLE DALLAS DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GASCONADE GREENE KNOX LACLEDE LEWIS LINCOLN MARIES MARION MILLER MONITEAU MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN OSAGE OZARK PHELPS PIKE PULASKI RALLS SHELBY ST. CHARLES ST. LOUIS STONE TANEY WARREN WEBSTER WRIGHT