Tornado Watch In Effect Until 10PM For The Entire Lake Area

By

A tornado watch has been issued for the entire Lake of the Ozarks and surrounding areas until 10:00PM this evening.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes possible with any storms that do develop within the watch area.

Timing of storms:

Be in your safe place:

Additional information:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of the Missouri
Ozarks and extreme southeast Kansas.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.

Weather hazards expected...

  Elevated tornado risk.
  Elevated hail risk.
  Elevated thunderstorm wind damage risk.
  Elevated lightning risk.
  Limited non thunderstorm wind risk.

DISCUSSION...

Gusty winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible this morning into
the afternoon hours ahead of the next system.

A potent storm system is moving into the area today, with an
enhanced risk of severe storms throughout the day. The highest
chances of severe storms will be in the afternoon/evening hours.
Tornadoes, large hail up to the size of golf balls, and damaging
winds up to 75 mph will be possible with these storms.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday.

Cooler, drier weather will move into the region Monday and
Tuesday.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday
night into Wednesday.

Keep tuned to News/Talk KRMS For breaking weather news and any warnings that may be issued.

