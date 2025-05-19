Tornado Watch Issued Ahead Of Expected Severe Weather

A Tornado watch is in effect for portions of the Lake Area, including Benton, Camden, Dallas, Hickory, Laclede & Morgan Counties, until 9PM.

It comes as more severe weather is expected for Monday.

“We’re going into a 3rd solid day…maybe even 4…of severe weather,” says Meteorologist Cara Foster with Weatherology.

She says the conditions are favorable for some pretty serious weather to move into the lake area and beyond, “At the very least, large hail is kind of the main thing we’re looking at today. We are specifically under in a hatched area, which means like, yeah, we’re going to get hail and that even on top of that it’s going to be bigger.”

A flash flood watch has also been issued officially going in effect this afternoon through 7:00 Tuesday morning.