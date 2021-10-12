Tornadoes Cause Damage In Southwest Missouri

Numerous Tornadoes hit across Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri Sunday night into Monday Morning.

Two of those were for storms right here in the Show Me State, including one near Neosho south of Interstate 44.

That Tornado was confirmed on the ground near Southwest City, Noel and Pineville, just north of Decatur.

A debris ball was seen on radar; and the National Weather service says it was an EF-1

Earlier this morning another Tornado warning was issued in Dade, Cedar and Barton counties for a Radar Indicated storm near Golden City, north of Lamar.

That system spun up an EF-0 Tornado.

The National Weather Service has released details on where both systems tracked.

You can see that below: