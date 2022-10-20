News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Toys For Tots Back Across The Lake Area

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Oct 20, 2022 , ,
assorted-color gift box under Christmas tree

The annual Toys for Tots Campaign – which seeks donations of new unwrapped toys for boys and girls and then distributes them to deserving children in time for Christmas  is underway.

Officials say if you know someone…..a child who’s in need for toys this Christmas…..or, if you want to donate, you can donate if you got to http://toysfortots.org and you’ll find all the information you need there to apply.

Applications are done by county and toys will be distributed by county.

All of the collections done at the collections boxes are also separated by county so that families in that county receive the toys.

