Toys For Tots Drive Coming To Stewart’s In Lake Ozark

By

A program to brighten the holidays for some underprivileged children in the Lake Area continues this season.

Organizer Wade Covington, from Century-21 Prestige, says “Toys for Tots” started back in 1947 when the wife of a reserve major in the Marines wanted to give away some stitched up dolls “Ever since then, over 600 million plus toys have been given to more than 250 million children.”

Covington also tells KRMS News that special drive for “Toys for Tots” is on the calendar for this Saturday at Stewarts Restaurant on the Strip “I’m going to be down there….we’re going to do a live broadcast with 935 ROCKS the lake and, if you come down there…bring a toy and get some breakfast. I want to thank Stewart’s, so nice of them to allow us to do this.”

The remote on 93.5 Rocks the Lake will air from 10-12 on Saturday with the collection effort, itself, going on for most of the day at Stewarts.

Covington says that all Lake Area children needing a boost by the program will be first in line before any of the collected items get shipped off to the regional distribution center.

