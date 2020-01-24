Tractor-Trailer Collision Results in Serious Injuries

UPDATE:

One person is seriously hurt in a tractor-trailer accident that took place in Miller County Friday afternoon. The Highway Patrol says one semi tried to turn left onto 54 from a crossover at AA. That driver, a 52-year old man from Virginia, failed to yield and pulled into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer. The second truck hit the first and went off the road, ejecting the 50-year old driver from Cross Timbers. Anthony Candela was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to University Hospital.

Original story:

The Highway Patrol is on the scene of an injury accident involving two tractor-trailers in Miller County. Preliminary reports indicate that one truck pulled into the path of another. The wreck resulted in a complete closure of Highway 54’s westbound lanes. Tow crews arrived on scene to remove the trucks and one lane remained closed for over an hour. Both lanes of 54 westbound are now open to traffic.