Tractor Trailer Fire Causes Shutdown On I-44 – No One Injured

By

The Missouri Highway Patrol says a truck driver is alive because he pulled over, disconnected his cab and pulled away from the trailer before it erupted in flames on eastbound I-44 in Pulaski County.

A Sergeant with the Patrol says the driver’s lucky to be alive.

“That was quick thinking on his part for sure, but it doesn’t really indicate what started the fire” says Sergeant Mike Mitchell.

He tells KRMS News they think the trailer was loaded with paint and solvents “the fire department arrived on scene and quickly working on extinguishing the fire. They immediately began applying foam to the fire.”

Sergeant Mitchell says the trailer burned on the shoulder, so it didn’t block traffic.

But Troopers did close both eastbound lanes of I-44 for a few hours early Friday morning.

The fire happened northeast of Dixon and the highway opened back up around 4 o’clock Friday morning.

Filed Under: Local News

