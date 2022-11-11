Traffic Alert – Benton County Route EE Closing Next Week

Benton County Route EE will be CLOSED Southwest of Warsaw on November 16 & 17 for Pipe Work.
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday & Thursday, November 16 & 17
Where:
- November 16 – Route EE one mile west of Missouri Route 83
- November 17 – Route EE 1.7 miles west of Missouri Route 83
What: MoDOT crews replacing collapsed pipes underneath the road
Traffic Impacts:
- Route EE CLOSED where crews are working
- Drivers urged to find alternate routes
- No signed detours planned
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zones
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.