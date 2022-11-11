Traffic Alert – Benton County Route EE Closing Next Week

Benton County Route EE will be CLOSED Southwest of Warsaw on November 16 & 17 for Pipe Work.

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday & Thursday, November 16 & 17

Where:

November 16 – Route EE one mile west of Missouri Route 83

November 17 – Route EE 1.7 miles west of Missouri Route 83

What: MoDOT crews replacing collapsed pipes underneath the road

Traffic Impacts:

Route EE CLOSED where crews are working

Drivers urged to find alternate routes

No signed detours planned

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zones

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.