Traffic Alert – Benton County Route EE Closing Next Week

ByReporter John Rogger

Nov 10, 2022 , ,

Benton County Route EE will be CLOSED Southwest of Warsaw on November 16 & 17 for Pipe Work.

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday & Thursday, November 16 & 17

Where:

  • November 16 – Route EE one mile west of Missouri Route 83
  • November 17 – Route EE 1.7 miles west of Missouri Route 83

What: MoDOT crews replacing collapsed pipes underneath the road

Traffic Impacts:

  • Route EE CLOSED where crews are working
  • Drivers urged to find alternate routes
  • No signed detours planned
  • Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zones
  • Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

