Traffic Remains High Across Lake Of The Ozarks

Traffic remains high in Lake of the Ozarks, especially at the Route 54 and Case Road interchange near the Grand Glaize Bridge in Osage Beach.

“That section of Route 54 carries 28,000 cars a day” says MoDOT Central district Engineer Bob Lynch, “and that’s an average throughout the whole year.”

He tells KRMS News machines are in place to count the cars driving through the Lake Area, but sometimes people might be doing it at certain times.

Lynch says crews are out mowing in different parts of the Lake Area “we’re trying to get the area ready for the labor day holiday weekend, so they’re doing the best that they can and those tractors are up against you know…70 mile an hour traffic.”

Lynch is urging caution when going through construction zones or in other areas where MoDOT is working.

He was interviewed by Guy Wehman on The Ozarks This Morning.