Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Lake Ozark Man

A Lake Ozark man is arrested after a traffic stop that allegedly turns up drugs. 49-year old Patrick Evans was pulled over by the Highway Patrol for going 70mph in a 55mph zone. When he was stopped, troopers found him to be in possession of multiple controlled substances. In addition to speeding, he’s also charged with possession of marijuana, alprazolam, suboxone, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. Evans was released from custody after being processed at the Miller County Jail.