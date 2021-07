Several drugs are off the streets in Miller County following a traffic stop by the Highway Patrol over the weekend.

Officials say they pulled over 28-year-old Alexis Barraza-Chavez of Grain Valley, Missouri while traveling on Highway 54.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers discovered cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, scales and two guns.

Barraza-Chavez was sent to the Miller County Jail and is facing pending charges.