Transportation Advisory Committee Meets November 5

Safety projects and grant applications top the agenda for the next meeting of the Council of Local Governments’ Transportation Advisory Committee. The TAC will hear presentations from Bob Lynch with an update on their projects. Joanie Prenger will give updates on grant applications for the Traffic Engineering Assistance Program. Scott Montgomery will lead conversations on priority lists for multimodal and safety projects around the area. The TAC meets November 5th at 2pm at the Lebanon Public Works Department.
