Transportation To Highlight Next Meeting For LOCLG Advisory Committee

Transportation issues will highlight the next meeting of the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Government’s transportation advisory committee. The published agenda, released on Wednesday, includes a report on the 2022 regional transportation plan updates and traffic count updates for O-Road in Laurie and Route-P in Morgan County. MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch is also expected to be at the meeting to give a report on unfunded tier-3 projects and STIP projects for next year. The council of local government’s meeting will be held, in-person, at the Laclede County Library in Lebanon. The meeting will also be available via zoom. It starts at 2pm on Tuesday, November 2nd.