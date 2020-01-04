News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Trapshooting Club Offers Opportunity for Young Shooters

An area trap shooting club is trying to get the word out about what they offer for young people and adults alike.

      NEWS-1-4-20 Reahr 1 - 4th January 2020

That’s Tony Reahr from the Osage Trap Shooters Club. He says the Missouri Trap Association in Linn Creek boasts one of the largest trap shooting areas in the nation. Through the school club and other youth shooting events, they hope to expose kids to a safe sport. They’ll also be hosting a free hunters safety field course February 1st. For more details on the club, the range, or their activities, contact Tony Reahr at 573-999-6090.

