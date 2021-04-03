Travel And Leisure Names Lake Of The Ozarks Top 10 Destination For 2021

News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

The Lake of the Ozarks is getting more national attention.

Travel and Leisure Magazine is naming the lake one of the top places to visit for 2021.

Official with Travel and Leisure say it’s based on the number of searches made to Airbnb homes across the country, and Lake of the Ozarks is coming up in the top 10.

They say Americans are ready to travel to outdoors locations, specifically ones with multiple activities such as boating, kayaking and camping.

The Lake was the only destination to make the national list for the Show Me State.

Read the full article here: https://www.travelandleisure.com/travel-tips/travel-trends/spring-summer-2021-travel-destinations-airbnb

 

***Additional info:

Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri

As far as summertime fun goes few places have Lake of the Ozarks beat. The lake is a popular spot for warm-weather revelers, including swimmers, boaters, and paddle boarders. Head there for an active stay or just sit by the shoreline and soak it all in at this lake house for eight guests. (Starting at $102/night)

