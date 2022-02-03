News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News School News State News Top Stories

Travel Conditions To Remain Difficult As Storm Switches From Snow To Cold Temps

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 3, 2022 , , , ,

Travel conditions remain difficult as the winter storm system continues to affect the Lake Region today.

Officials with the National Weather Service say the majority of what’s left will be impacting the Lake Area itself through this afternoon, before tapering off.

Once the system moves out of the region, a deep cold snap is expected.

Experts are advising residents to be ready for temperatures below zero and they’re recommending you conserve power; in case the demand overloads the grid.

Last year a similar situation occurred across the Midwest and numerous areas lost power for periods at a time to compensate for the grid loads.

Even Bagnell dam was forced to generate at full power to help supply the increased demand of energy, which pushed the lake down further than usual in the winter drawdown.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

Dock Damage Starting To Occur Across The Lake Area

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics School News State News

Governor Parson Wants More Money For School Buses In State Budget

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News

Waynesville Facility Faces $5 Million Dollar Settlement Over Medicaid Fraud

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Dock Damage Starting To Occur Across The Lake Area

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics School News State News

Governor Parson Wants More Money For School Buses In State Budget

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News

Waynesville Facility Faces $5 Million Dollar Settlement Over Medicaid Fraud

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News

Evergy Seeks To Lower FCA Costs To Customers

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com