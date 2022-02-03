Travel conditions remain difficult as the winter storm system continues to affect the Lake Region today.

Officials with the National Weather Service say the majority of what’s left will be impacting the Lake Area itself through this afternoon, before tapering off.

Once the system moves out of the region, a deep cold snap is expected.

Experts are advising residents to be ready for temperatures below zero and they’re recommending you conserve power; in case the demand overloads the grid.

Last year a similar situation occurred across the Midwest and numerous areas lost power for periods at a time to compensate for the grid loads.

Even Bagnell dam was forced to generate at full power to help supply the increased demand of energy, which pushed the lake down further than usual in the winter drawdown.