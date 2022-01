The Tri-County Fire District in Richland finishes 2021 with over 500 responses for service.

Included in the 503 calls were 34 confirmed structure and 12 vehicle fires, 23 natural cover fires and 44 traffic accidents…seven of those which required extrication.

Tri-County firefighters also responded to four water rescue and two search and rescue calls while completing more than 2,100 hours of training.