Trial Date Set for Miller County Murder Suspect

A trial date has been announced for a man accused of killing two people and injuring another during a shooting spree at a Miller County campground.  Gary Sweet of Rolla will face a jury on March 4 of 2019.  He’ll be back in court well before then, though.  A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for October 9th.  Sweet is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of first-degree assault stemming from the incident last November 7th at the River View RV Park and Campground off of Highway 54. 

