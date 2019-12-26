Trial Date Set in Morgan County Shooting Case

The trial for a Stover man accused of shooting a neighbor in the face and then going on the run until he was captured in Arkansas has been put on the calendar. 51-year-old Revious Hamilton, Jr., is charged in Morgan County in connection to the incident in December of 2018 with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. It’s alleged that the incident on Bear Claw Road began with a verbal dispute before Hamilton fired several shots with a handgun striking the victim in the face. Hamilton has been held without bond since being arrested. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for late February with the trial now set to begin on March 30th.