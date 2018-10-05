News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Trial for Accused Drug Trafficker Rescheduled

By Leave a Comment

A man facing several gun and drug charges in Camden County will face a jury next year.  Scott Patrick Lewis was arrested in the Climax Springs area earlier this year.  Authorities say they found over two pounds of methamphetamine and heroin, four weapons, and more than $5,000 in cash in the vehicle.  He’s charged with drug trafficking and four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Lewis was originally scheduled to stand trial September 24th.  That has now been moved to February 19, 2019 with a pretrial hearing set for November 7th

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!