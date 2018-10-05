Trial for Accused Drug Trafficker Rescheduled

A man facing several gun and drug charges in Camden County will face a jury next year. Scott Patrick Lewis was arrested in the Climax Springs area earlier this year. Authorities say they found over two pounds of methamphetamine and heroin, four weapons, and more than $5,000 in cash in the vehicle. He’s charged with drug trafficking and four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Lewis was originally scheduled to stand trial September 24th. That has now been moved to February 19, 2019 with a pretrial hearing set for November 7th.