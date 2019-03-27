News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Trial for Former Bus Driver Stricken, Assigned to New Judge

A trial for a former Climax Springs bus driver accused of sex crimes with a minor will have to be rescheduled. After two days of hearings, the trial was stricken from the schedule at the request of the prosecution. Joel Stoner waived formal arraignment and again entered pleas of “not guilty” to charges of statutory rape, child molestation, and two counts of sodomy, all in the second-degree. The case is being assigned to a different judge with a new trial date to be announced at a later date.

