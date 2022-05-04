A former janitor for the Camdenton R3 School District will have to wait a while longer before finding out his fate after being found guilty on six counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15.

Jesse Warren Devore was found guilty by a jury on the six counts back in early April with sentencing set for today (Tuesday).

However, in a telephone conference conducted this past Friday, the 29th, the sentencing date was continued and is now scheduled to happen on June 10th, at 1pm, before Circuit Judge Kenneth Michal Hayden.

Also to be considered that day are motions for acquittal and, in the alternative, for a new trial to be set.