News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News School News Top Stories

Trial For Former Janitor Accused Of Sexual Misconduct Delayed

ByReporter Mike Anthony

May 4, 2022 , , , ,

A former janitor for the Camdenton R3 School District will have to wait a while longer before finding out his fate after being found guilty on six counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15.

Jesse Warren Devore was found guilty by a jury on the six counts back in early April with sentencing set for today (Tuesday).

However, in a telephone conference conducted this past Friday, the 29th, the sentencing date was continued and is now scheduled to happen on June 10th, at 1pm, before Circuit Judge Kenneth Michal Hayden.

Also to be considered that day are motions for acquittal and, in the alternative, for a new trial to be set.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News Politics State News

Missouri Corn Supports Mike Kehoe For Governor’s Race

May 4, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Jury Trial Set For Laclede County Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Children

May 4, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Health Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Missouri Republicans Respond To Roe v Wade Decision Leak

May 4, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Politics State News

Missouri Corn Supports Mike Kehoe For Governor’s Race

May 4, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Jury Trial Set For Laclede County Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Children

May 4, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Health Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Missouri Republicans Respond To Roe v Wade Decision Leak

May 4, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Three People Injured In Two Vehicle Accident Out Of Morgan County

May 4, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com