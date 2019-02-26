TriO Programs Help Students Pursue Post Secondary Education

The city of Camdenton recently recognized students participating in programs designed to assist kids facing socio-economic barriers pursue post-secondary educations. Last Saturday was TriO day. TriO is an umbrella term.

Camdenton R-III Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield says in their district, that primarily encompasses the Upward Bound program, currently in its second year.

Camdenton currently has 30 students in the program. Eldon schools are also participating through a partnership with State Fair Community College.