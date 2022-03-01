News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Trout Season In Missouri Kicks Off This Tuesday

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Feb 28, 2022 , , , , , ,

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe is hoping that the early worm will get the fish.

Kehoe will be among those helping to, officially, kick off this year’s catch and keep trout season bright and early Tuesday morning at Bennett Spring State Park, west of Lebanon.

Hundreds of anglers are expected to pack into Bennett Spring as well as Roaring River State Park near Cassville and Montauk State Park near Salem to drop their lines.

The sirens will blow, followed shortly thereafter by the tangled lines, at 6:30 Tuesday morning.

