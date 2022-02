With all the winter weather it’s hard to believe but Trout Season is almost here.

It’s called the unofficial first day of Spring as hundreds flock to the Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, every 1st of March for the opening of Trout Season in Missouri.

Park officials say the person who will fire the first shot to start the season is Charlie Reading.

The opening day starts at 6:30am and you can get your trout tags now at the park store.