Another beach has been added to the “Closed” list for swimming this weekend.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say the Day Use Beach at Harry S. Truman State Park is closed due to high levels of contamination in recent water samples.

Just a few days ago, the Hermitage Beach at Pomme De Terre was also closed for the same reason.

Swimming is not advised at either location at this time.

Typically, bacteria samples are high after extreme amounts of rain, which end up washing animal waste from the hills into the water.

At this time, none of the beaches at the Lake of the Ozarks state park have been affected.

***More info:

Beaches open and exceeded the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of Wednesday, June 8, 2022. SWIMMING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.

Harry S Truman State Park – Day Use Public Beach , 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw

Beaches at Missouri state parks open as of Wednesday, June 8 2022.

Cuivre River State Park – Lake Lincoln Beach , 678 State Rt. 147, Troy

, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy Finger Lakes State Park – Public Beach , 1505 E. Peabody Rd., Columbia

, 1505 E. Peabody Rd., Columbia Harry S Truman State Park – Campground Beach , 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw

, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw Lake Wappapello State Park – Public Beach , Hwy. 172, Williamsville

, Hwy. 172, Williamsville Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach 1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser

1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Grand Glaize Beach , off Hwy. 54, Osage Beach

, off Hwy. 54, Osage Long Branch State Park – Public Beach , 28615 Visitor Center Rd., Macon

, 28615 Visitor Center Rd., Macon Mark Twain State Park – Public Beach , 37352 Shrine Rd., Florida

, 37352 Shrine Rd., Florida Pomme de Terre State Park – Pittsburg Beach , Hwy. 64B, Pittsburg

, Hwy. 64B, Pittsburg St. Joe State Park – Monsanto Lake, 2800 Pimville Rd., Park Hills

St. Joe State Park – Pim Lake, 2800 Pimville Rd., Park Hills

Stockton State Park – Public Beach , 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville

, 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville Thousand Hills State Park – Public Beach ,20431 State Hwy. 157, Kirksville

,20431 State Hwy. 157, Kirksville Trail of Tears State Park – Public Beach , 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson

, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson Wakonda State Park – Public Beach , 32836 State Park Rd., La Grange

, 32836 State Park Rd., La Grange Watkins Woolen Mill State Park – Public Beach , 26600 Park Road North, Lawson

Beaches at Missouri state parks closed as of Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Pomme de Terre State Park – Hermitage Beach , Hwy. 64B, Pittsburg – closed due to presence of harmful algae in the public use area.

Please visit the beach status page to be sure the beach is open before heading out.

For more information concerning beaches in Missouri state parks, please visit https://dnr.mo.gov/ beaches.