Truman Release Rates Could Hit 70,000 CFS This Week

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is increasing the amount of water being released from Truman Lake. Water levels there are currently more than 30 feet above normal. They’re expected to increase their flow from 40,000 cfs to as much as 70,000. Bagnell Dam will be forced to match that release rate. The release rate is expected to remain at 40,000 through Thursday, when they’ll analyze the situation and make a determination on the amount of increase necessary.