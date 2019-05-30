Truman Releasing Water

The water is flowing from Truman Lake, which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says has reached 90% of its capacity thanks to a record-setting inflow in the month of May.

NEWS-5-30-19 Rich Chiles 1 - 30th May 2019

Rich Chiles is the acting Operations Project Manager at Truman Dam. He says the releases may fluctuate and are closely coordinated with the National Weather Service, Emergency Management Directors, and Ameren. As flooding continues across the state, the release from Truman has people downstream worried.

NEWS-5-30-19 Rich Chiles 2 - 30th May 2019

The amount of rain we get in the coming days will be a big factor in any changes to the flow rate and downstream effects.